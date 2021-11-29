Filmmaker turned actor Farhan Akhtar a few months ago announced that he is returning back to his forte on the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai. He hopes to retell the story of the film from a female perspective with Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Bollywood has only a handful of female buddy films. Akhtar’s attempt to tell the story from a women’s perspective is not only a gift to his fans but also dubbed to be one of a kind film. Now the latest report has an update on Priyanka, Alia and Katrina starrer.

Farhan Akhtar’s girl-bonding road film Jee Le Zaraa needs seemed to have hit a roadblock. He needs three A-listers heroes to go with the three female superstars. Bollywood Hungama report cites a source as saying, “It is tough casting the male leads when the female leads are already in place. All the top actors assume the women have meaty roles while the men are mere shadows. Lekin aisa nahin hai. The men in Jee Le Zaraa have very important roles to play. Lekin abb inko kaun samjhaye (who is going to explain to them?).”

The report further adds that the filmmaker wants three superstars to be paired with his trio of super-ladies- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Apparently, he may even end up casting himself as one of the leads so as to set an example for all the actors. He hopes that the move will bring aboard other top-notch leading men who are wary of being seen in the company of assertive women.

Jee Le Zaraa is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar. The film is touted to be released in 2023. The film also marks the first collaboration among PeeCee, Alia and Katrina. Priyanka had previously worked with the filmmaker in Don alongside Shah Rukh Khan. They even shared screen space in Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

