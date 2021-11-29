Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Indian wedding was recently confirmed by director Shashank Khaitan. The fans are desperately waiting for the wedding pictures to come in with every new detail coming in every now and then. A while ago, Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquotte went shopping in the city and dropped her phone while shutting the car door and left it behind. Now, netizens are having a gala time guessing what’s inside her phone. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Netizens in the comments section of the video want to know if she picked her phone later or what happened next? Haha.

The video was shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram where Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte can be seen exiting a store and as she tries to shut the door of her car, the phone falls off. She doesn’t get to know about it and the car takes off and her mobile phone can be seen lying on the side of the road.

The fans are excited to know if Suzanne Turquotte has Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding list inside her phone. Hehe.

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to Katrina Kaif’s mother’s video, a netizen commented, “Break the suspense 😂😂😂😂did she took her phone back or gone 😂”. A second netizen commented, “Phone khol jaldi WhatsApp check krlo shaadi ki guest list hogi”. A third netizen commented, “She dropped her phone!”

Not just that, fans also tagged Katrina Kaif in the comments section of the video.

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to the video of Kat’s mom dropping her phone and being curious about knowing the guest list of her daughter’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal? Tell us in the comments below.

Video courtesy: Viral Bhayani

