Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles. Sara made a stunning appearance at the launch of her song ‘Chaka Chak’ from the film and got into a heated conversation while exiting the venue after he pushed a pap. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The beauty is making headlines for her new song and her terrific performance in the same with Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice in the background along with AR Rahman’s magical composition.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan while exiting from the song launch of ‘Atrangi Re’ got into a heated conversation with her bodyguard who pushed a paparazzi. This, for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with Sara who scolded him for the same and said, “Dhakka mat dijiye”.

Sara Ali Khan also apologized to the pap and said ‘I’m sorry’ while getting inside her car. Take a look at the video here:

That gesture of Sara Ali Khan is winning the hearts all over.

Netizens were quick to react to Sara’s video and a user commented, “How caring she is for everyone❤️🥺😌🧿”. A second user commented, “One of the Sweet n kind hearted celebs i like from all bollywood faking people ❤️❤️❤️😍”. A third user commented, “She is so caring❤️”. A fourth user commented, “She is genuinely concerned and caring ❤️”.

The Atrangi Re actress has time and again won the hearts of her fans by her kind gestures and they often applaud her for her upbringing. We would totally agree to it. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan have indeed done a commendable job with their kids!

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan apologising to the pap after her bodyguard pushed him away? Tell us in the comments below.

Video credits: Pinkvilla

Must Read: When Salman Khan Said No One Can Play Sanjay Dutt Better Than Baba Himself & Ranbir Kapoor Gave A Befitting Reply Saying “This Destroys The Effect…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube