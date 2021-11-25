Aanand L Rai is all set to entertain the audiences with a musical romance this December. Starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the recently released trailer shows Dhanush’s character being forcibly married to Sara’s character. A feisty woman, Khan’s character is already in love with another man, played by Akshay Kumar.

This casting hasn’t got down easy with a section of society owing to the age gaps between the actress and the actors. For those who do not know, Dhanush is 12 years older than Sara, while Akshay is 28 years her senior. Now, Rai has addressed the issue and asked the audience to ‘watch the film’ before jumping to conclusions.

While talking to Mid-Day, Aanand L Rai addressed the backlash over casting choice Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. He said, “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter.”

Aanand L Rai further added, “I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong.”

Atrangi Re marks Aanand L Rai’s return to direction after the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero. Talking about the upcoming flick, the musical romantic drama is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the film’s music is composed by A R Rahman. Atrangi Re will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

