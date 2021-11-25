Satyameva Jayate 2 has finally been released in theatres. The film was announced much before the pandemic, but thankfully, witnessed the day of light on the big screen. Starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, the film has secured a good screening for itself across the country. Let’s see how it’s performing in advance booking.

Here’s how John Abraham starrer is performing across the major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Mumbai has finally shown some improvement than yesterday. Around 5-10% of shows are currently filling fast. The response will get better as the day progresses. Single screens will enjoy spot bookings.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is low for Satyameva Jayate 2. The film was expected to pace up here, but surprisingly, the response has been flat. It will be interesting to see how much the region contributes on day 1.

Bengaluru

Just like yesterday, all shows are in the green zone (easily tickets available) for Satyameva Jayate 2. In some places, evening shows’ response is better, but yet to hit filling fast mark.

Hyderabad

This city has shown a slight growth than yesterday, just like Mumbai. As of now, around 10-15% of shows are filling fast. Hyderabad continues to show better performance for commercial potboilers.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad stays low with all seats are easily available across theatres.

Chandigarh

After staying cold for yesterday, Chandigarh is showing a few shows in filling fast mode. Expected to grow by evening shows.

Chennai, Kolkata & Pune

In Chennai, a couple of shows are running filling fast. Kolkata stays low. Pune has finally picked up with around 10% shows filling fast.

