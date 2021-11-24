Bollywood’s megastar and our Bhaijan, Salman Khan are blessed with a mega-size family. But things we’re not always so pleasant in the Khan family, as there was a point when Salman and the others were against their father Salim Khan’s decision to get married to Bollywood actress Helen.

The veteran producer and screenwriter is currently living a happy life with 2 wives, and 5 children along with their families respectively.

Coming back to the topic, in an old interview Salim Khan’s wife Salma stated how disappointed and low she felt after hearing her husband’s decision to marry Helen. She also revealed how her children Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira had kept their distance from Helen and that they didn’t even want to speak to her at first. Later she was seen confessing that, after some time she along with her children accepted Helen and made her a part of their family.

As time flew by Helen’s connection with Salma and Salim Khan’s children grew strong, which became one of the reasons why they never had a child of their own. The two went on to adopt a baby girl, Arpita Khan.

Meanwhile, Salim first married Salma in 1964 and had four children ( Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira). Later the well-known producer and screenwriter announced his second marriage to famous Bollywood veteran actress Helen. Arpita Khan who was adopted by the two is now married to Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma who made his debut in the movie LoveYatri.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be arriving on the big screen with his much-awaited movie Antim: The Final Truth. He will be seen in this movie alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 26th November.

