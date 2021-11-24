Actress Juhi Chawla was one of the leading actresses of Hindi cinema from the late 1980s through the early 2000s. Her acting skills and bubbly roles in films earned a special place in everyone’s heart. Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan too was one of them and he had a crush on the actress too.

For the unversed, Juhi was paired opposite Aamir in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Imran at that time was 4-year-old and had accompanied the superstar on the set of the film. It was at that impressionable age that he decided to get married to her.

Imran Khan also spoke about it back in the day when he was promoting his film ‘I Hate Love Storys’. Talking to reporters at the Landmark book store at Infinity Mall, he said, “While growing I had a huge crush on Juhi Chawla. I loved her in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I actually proposed to her as a child.”

Well years later, Aamir Khan’s nephew even come up with a special tribute for Juhi Chawla with a new song called Aunty Ji in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The song also pleased the 54-year-old actress. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, she said, “I am still auntyji for him. I know him since he was six-year-old. He was a cute kid and I used to like him a lot. He used to call Aamir mamu and me auntyji on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He once proposed to me also but I only told him that I am auntyji for you.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan had quit acting and disappeared from the public eye. His last film was Katti Batti which was released in 2015. Last year, his father in law Ranjev Malik confirmed Imran’s decision to quit. He said to ETimes, “Honestly, it’s Imran’s personal decision and it’s not my domain either. But yes, Imran was always inclined towards direction right from the days he went to a film school. Well, he’s working on it and will make it happen.”

Juhi Chawla on the other hand married to industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995, with whom she has two children. She was often paired with Shah Rukh Khan in films and enjoyed a massive fan following during her time.

