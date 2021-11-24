Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films out there! However, the film has gotten delayed many times for various different reasons. Recently, it was declared that Aamir’s film will finally release on 12 April 2022, but it comes with it a catch! The film is said to clash with another most anticipated film, KFG 2.

Talking about the whole scenario of his film being delayed and his film clashing with the other most awaited film, the ‘Dhoom 3’ was truly apologetic on the whole fiasco.

During his Interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Aamir Khan opened up on he dislikes choosing a date that has already been chosen by a director for their film’s release. He said, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

During the same conversation, Aamir Khan also revealed that he was truly sorry that his film Laal Singh Chaddha was clashing with Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF 2 which stars Yash. The actor also stated that he apologized to the producer, director, and the lead actor of KGF 2 by writing them a letter and explaining to them the situation (lockdown and Baisakhi festive) that lead him and his team to choose the exact same date as them.

Talking about the reply he received from the KGF team Aamir said, “They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture.”

How sweet!

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Forrest Gump and will star Aamir Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Nag Chaitanya.

