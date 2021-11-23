Twinkle Khanna and Bollywood’s Khiladi No 1, Akshay Kumar are just couple goals and that’s just undoubted! The power duo are a match made in heaven or let’s say Bollywood. However, Twinkle’s love for her husband Akshay had nearly resulted in her getting slapped by actor Aamir Khan!

Advertisement

Check out to know what had happened that the ‘PK‘ actor had almost slapped the actress turned author.

Advertisement

So, during the launch of one of Twinkle Khanna’s books, Bollywood’s perfect actor, Aamir Khan went on to talk about his bond with the ‘Mela’ actress.

During the same launch, famous director Karan Johar questioned about Twinkle Khanna’s acting skills to Aamir Khan. Before Aamir could answer Karan’s question, Twinkle immediately answered the question by revealing how the ‘Dhoom 3’ actor almost slapped her because of her husband Akshay Kumar!

Recalling the entire scenario during the launch, Twinkle Khanna said, “Once he asked me what are you doing, why are you behaving like this. You are not even focusing on work. I said I am thinking about Akshay. He almost slapped me.”

How cute yet scary!

Diving into the love story of Twinkle and Akshay Kumar, it is said that both the love birds first met during the shooting of their film International Khiladi and during the shoot, Mrs Funnybones fell head over heels for the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor! Things started as a fling and then later it went super serious between the couple. Years later, both of them got married and now have two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Dimple Kapadi and Rajesh Khanna, first tried her luck in Bollywood through her films such as ‘Mela’, ‘Baadshah’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Jaan’ and many more. However, she later left acting and admitted that she did not have the skills for it. Now, she is a renowned columnist and author!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Aamir Khan To Announce His Third Marriage With A Co-Star Post Laal Singh Chaddha? Rumours All Around!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube