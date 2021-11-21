Back in August this year, Aamir Khan announced divorce from his wife Kiran Rao. This came as a shock to all his fans and the couple decided to co-parent their 9-year-old son, Azaad Khan. Now, according to the latest rumours and reports the superstar is all set to announce his third marriage post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with his past co-star. Scroll below to read the details!

Aamir also has two children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta named Junaid and Ira.

Yesterday, Aamir Khan’s production house announced the release date of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. And post that, the rumours of his third wedding have been doing the rounds.

If the latest banter on social media to go by, netizens claim that Aamir Khan will announce his third wedding after the successful run of Laal Singh Chaddha or else it could hamper the box office of the film.

Ever since Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their separation, his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh’s has been trolled mercilessly on social media.

And an article has also claimed that the superstar is getting married to none other than Fatima post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Not just that, netizens have called the actress the reason behind the divorce of the star couple.

However, neither Fatima Sana Shaikh nor Aamir Khan has commented anything on the rumours yet. The actress considers Aamir his mentor and Khan is fond of Fatima because she’s a thorough professional.

It’s the fans who have been connecting the dots unnecessarily as Aamir isn’t in the mood to get married anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on the rumours of Aamir Khan announcing his third marriage with Fatima Sana Shaikh? Tell us in the space below.

