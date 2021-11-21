Amitabh Bachchan's Pan Masala Ad Continues To Stream Despite Terminating Agreement, Actor Sends A Legal Notice

Back in October, Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand as it falls under surrogate advertising. And now, on to the latest developments, the megastar has sent a legal notice to the brand for still carrying on with his ad. Bachchan withdrew his contract after the National Anti-tobacco organization requested him to do so.

Even though Amitabh terminated the contract, the brand continued to air the advertisement.

Now, a source close to ETimes revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to Kamala Pan Pasand. “Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately… as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘Kamala Pasand’ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials.”

The official statement by Amitabh Bachchan, earlier revealed, “‘Kamala Pasand’… a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising.”

The statement continued and read, “Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Besides this, the megastar will also be seen in MayDay opposite Ajay Devgn and Jhund.

What are your thoughts on Big B sending a legal notice to Kamala Pasand? Tell us in the space below.

