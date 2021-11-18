Baghban was one of the most emotional films out there and that’s a clear fact! The Ravi Chopra directorial which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini left many parents emotional, and us children’s with a tad bit of guilt about how we treat them. Well, however, did you know that Big B was not the first choice to play the role of Raj Malhotra in the film?! Shocking right?

So who was the first choice for the movie? Read on to know it yourself!

It is said that it was not Amitabh Bachchan but legendary actor, Dilip Kumar who was approached by Ravi Chopra’s father, BR Chopra’s first choice to play the role of Raj Malhotra in Baghban!

As per Achala Nagar, writer of Baghban and the author of the novel, Dilip Kumar had declined the offer as he could not agree on his co-actress. Revealing about the details, Achala said, “When BR Chopra approached Kumar for the role, he had said that neither Nargis nor Meena Kumari was alive and even Raakhee had stopped working in films. He rejected the role because he believed that no contemporary actress was suitable to play the role opposite him.”

The author Achala added, “Dilip Kumar could not think of anyone who would be able to measure up to him, both in terms of seniority and name. So, the film could not go on floors then.” However, twenty years later, BR Chopra passed on the script to his son, director Ravi Chopra who then brought Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan on board for the film!

The film was a massive hit!

In the movie Baghban, other than Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Salman Khan, Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, Nasir Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, and Lilette Dubey in supporting roles.

