There was a time in Bollywood when the majority of the films were getting shelved due to various reasons, but there were some that worked really well. Similarly, when E Nivas made his directorial debut in Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Shool’, the film went on to become a massive hit, it was also honoured with the National Film Award. Many of the artists desired to work with the director and among them was Salman Khan.

Everyone was surprised with the superstar’s decision to collaborate with Nivas, who makes a serious and artistic film. While the actor was known for doing, comedy, romance and drama films.

Salman Khan was very much impressed with E Nivas after watching ‘Shool’ at a special screening. After that, the ‘Radhe’ actor held multiple meetings with the director and they were supposed to work on the film titled, ‘Goli’, the character was even inspired by D-company shooter, Feroz Konkani. The film would have marked Salman’s first foray into a negative character, the filmmaker had even added an emotional angle of the protagonist with his mother. His character would have worn a locket made out of a bullet in the entire film.

Salman Khan along with brother Sohail Khan, E Nivas and Ram Gopal Verma held multiple meetings to discuss the massive project. But one day, the director decided to not make the film at all. Reportedly, when things almost materialised, producer RGV wished to direct Salman, he even had a script ready for the star. However, the ‘Wanted’ actor was adamant to work with the ‘Shool’ filmmaker and refused RGV’s offer.

When the news reached the director, he decided to back out from making ‘Goli’ as RGV was his mentor and he didn’t want to disappoint him. Eventually, the film was never made, nor was the actor-director reunited for any other project. They even almost worked in a film called, Ateet, but again the film was shelved for various reasons.

As per reports, Ateet was later revamped into the 2002 film Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, which featured, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.

