Ram Gopal Verma Backs Urmila Matondkar: “Not Wanting To Get Into Slanging Matches”

Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar’s war of words continues as the latter called out the former for trying to accuse all of Bollywood of being ‘drug addicts’. Amidst the war of words, Ram Gopal Verma also came out in support of the actress turned politician.

The war of words between the two actresses began after Kangana Ranaut slammed Jaya Bachchan for her speech at the Parliament. Several members of film fraternity came out in support of the latter after the ‘Queen’ actress hit out at Urmila Matondkar and called her a ‘soft porn star’ on national television. The Rangeela director, Ram Gopal Verma said that Urmila has shown her ‘versatile talent’ by taking up diverse and complex roles.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA, SATYA, KAUN, BHOOT, EK HASEENA THI etc.”

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma had worked with Urmila Matondkar in multiple films including Rangeela, Daud, Satya, Mast and Bhoot. The filmmaker in his book Guns & Thighs had written that he was ‘mesmerised’ by her beauty and called her ‘divine’.

Several celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha and Pooja Bhatt came out in support of the Bhoot actress after Kangana’s personal attack.

“@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually, emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of moviegoers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!,” Pooja wrote on Twitter.

Even after receiving heavy backlash from Bollywood celebs, she went on to defend her comments on the Rangeela actress. When a fan criticised her of being fake feminist, she replied, “Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?”

