Kangana Ranaut picking fights with various people has dominated the mainstream headlines. Her most recent feud is with Rangeela actor Urmila Matondkar whom the Panga actor has called a soft p*rn star. While Matondkar is yet to reply to Kangana, Bollywood has already condemned Ranaut’s remark. Here’s what celebs including Swara Bhasker to Anubhav Sinha to Pooja Bhatt have to say.

It all started when Matondkar in her recent interview disagreed with Kangana’s interpretation of Bollywood. The Kaun actor advised Ranaut to first have a look in her self and then have bits of criticism for anything and everything. This is what triggered Kangana who went on to call Urmila a soft p*rn actor.

In her interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut said, “Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Now, Bollywood has come to Urmila Matondkar’s rescue and are voicing their support. Reacting to it, Swara Bhasker wrote, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi.. among others and have marvelled at your acting chops & brilliant dancing! Love u.”

Pooja Bhatt, who herself has been at the receiving end of backlash, voiced her support for Urmila Matondkar amid Kangana Ranaut row. Bhatt wrote, “@UrmilaMatondkar you are a legend. #Rangeela was a treat visually,emotionally and you raised the bar for all of us in so many ways. You left us all,co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers awestruck! Sensuality & dignity.. two qualities you combined & embodied. Respect!”

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha was also one of the supporters also expressed how brilliant an actor Urmila Matondkar. He wrote, “Just felt like saying this to one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actresses ever. Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar”.

What is your opinion on the feud between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar? Tell us in the comments section below.

