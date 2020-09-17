Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday. The beloved PM of the nation is poured with thousands of wishes and love all over the internet. Since morning, #HappyBirthdayPMModi is the top trend in India. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also shared their good wishes for him.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted a video wish for PM Narendra Modi. In the video, the Panga actress said she never got a chance to have a conversation with him but wants to send birthday wishes from herself and her fans.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also wished the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote, “Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi”.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi reads, “Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏

#HappyBdayPMModi”. He also shared a photo with him.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi

ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life.”



We wish PM Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday!

