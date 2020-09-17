Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Kangana Ranaut, Ranvir Shorey & Other Celebs Pour In Their Wishes!(Pic credit: Twitter/Riteish Deshmukh)
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday. The beloved PM of the nation is poured with thousands of wishes and love all over the internet. Since morning, #HappyBirthdayPMModi is the top trend in India. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also shared their good wishes for him.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted a video wish for PM Narendra Modi. In the video, the Panga actress said she never got a chance to have a conversation with him but wants to send birthday wishes from herself and her fans.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also wished the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote, “Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi”.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi reads, “Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏
#HappyBdayPMModi”. He also shared a photo with him.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri
@narendramodi
ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life.”

Check out the birthday wishes below:

We wish PM Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday!

