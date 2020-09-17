Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday. The beloved PM of the nation is poured with thousands of wishes and love all over the internet. Since morning, #HappyBirthdayPMModi is the top trend in India. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also shared their good wishes for him.
Kangana Ranaut tweeted a video wish for PM Narendra Modi. In the video, the Panga actress said she never got a chance to have a conversation with him but wants to send birthday wishes from herself and her fans.
Actor Ranvir Shorey also wished the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote, “Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi”.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi reads, “Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏
#HappyBdayPMModi”. He also shared a photo with him.
Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri
@narendramodi
ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life.”
Check out the birthday wishes below:
#HappyBirthdayPMModi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bmyYFkeVMs
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020
Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020
Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020
Wishing a very happy birthday to @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for inspiring and motivating the forgotten India. Specially the youth. I wish you long life and great health. Keep inspiring. pic.twitter.com/PJGpBPOYgl
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 17, 2020
Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/TK0D2a3l9W
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2020
Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it’s people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020
Wish you a very Happy Birthday Hon PM @narendramodi Ji.
Prayers for your well being….Always! #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPMModi #happybirthdaymodiji #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/nGaftwBgoT
— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 17, 2020
We wish PM Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday!
