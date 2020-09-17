Kangana Ranaut’s derogatory remarks on the film industry have created a wave of reactions in all corners. A couple of days ago, veteran actress-politician, Jaya Bachchan slammed actor-Member of Parliament, Ravi Kishan, for his statement on the film industry and asked him to respect the industry for providing the opportunities and fame. She even took an indirect jibe at Kangana.

Both Bachchan and Ravi’s statements fetched mixed reactions from the fraternity and social media. Now, seems like the debate isn’t slowing down anytime soon as Ravi has once again reacted on Bachchan’s remarks on him.

While talking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, “There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of the film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films.”

Ravi Kishan added, “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry,”

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Ravi Kishan opened up about his views on the ‘drug cartel’ in the industry. He expressed his views in parliament.

Soon after his speech, Jaya Bachchan slammed him by quoting, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Let’s see if Jaya Bachchan reacts to Ravi’s latest comments.

