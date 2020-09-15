Ravi Kishan On Jaya Bachchan’s SLAMMING: “Woh Toh Hum Hi Ko Ulta Taang Di”

When veteran Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan opened up about his views on the ‘drug cartel’ in the industry, Jaya Bachchan slammed him for doing the same. Now, the actor has responded on the same and feels Jaya Ji should’ve supported him. All of this initiated with NCB exploring the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Ravi poured his heart out in his recent interview saying that he just wanted to speak up for the industry he has been in. He says he expected Jaya Ji to support him but, “Woh hum hi ko ulta taang di.”

In his interview with Aaj Tak, Ravi Kishan said, “This is wrong. First of all, Jaya Bachchan didn’t listen to my point of view. The entire industry doesn’t consume drugs, that’s wrong and whoever is saying this is lying. Selected people are consuming drugs. Names of actors make the headlines; their popularity is sold. The entire industry isn’t consuming drugs.”

Ravi also adds, “My only request in the parliament is that I want to save my film industry. It’s the largest films producing industry in the world. Who is wanting to break our industry? Who is planning to weaken the industry? Who wants to make billions doing this business here? Who’s sending their peddlers? Just like China transferred Coronavirus to the world, a big tablet of cocaine, LSD, ecstasy or whatever name is there is sent via Punjab. It’s destroying kids in Punjab and then goes everywhere in the country. It’s also coming via Pakistan through Nepal.”

“If I don’t go and speak up for my industry in the parliament, who will? I was hoping my senior Jaya Ji will support me but instead, she slammed me,” concluded Ravi Kishan.

Jaya Bachchan, today in Parliament, was quoted saying, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

