Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the news headlines for several controversial matters lately. The actress’ office was recently demolished by BMC after she compared Mumbai with PoK. According to BMC, the office was demolished due to illegal construction. The actress has also been in news for being provided Y Plus security by the central government and before that, she became the talk of the town for saying that most of the Bollywood industry is full of drug addicts.

Recently, Kangana reacted to veteran actress and Lok Sabha member Jaya Bachchan’s recent statement about industry people speaking against it.

Sharing the video of Jaya Bachchan speaking at the Lok Sabha on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also “

Jaya Bachchan while speaking at Lok Sabha had shown her disappointment on people who bash industry despite making a living from it. While she requested the government to protect the industry because it has always contributed for the well being of the nation, she also said “jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein ched karte hain” to celebs who spreading negativity about the industry. Reportedly, her message was directed to Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan had made negative remarks on industry during while speaking during his Parliament session.

