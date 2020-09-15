Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is being trolled for reacting to a piece of fictitious news on Twitter. This comes at a time when there is growing tension between the actress and the Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government.

On Monday, a satire web portal, thefauxy.com, which describes itself as “India’s finest, fastest and fictitious news source”, posted a tweet on their unverified Twitter account that reads: “Facebook Launches ‘Mark Yourself Safe From Shivsena Goons’ Feature.”

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana Ranaut posted on her verified Twitter account, “Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done.”