Kangana Ranaut Leaves Mumbai: “My Analogy About PoK Was Bang On”

After having a feud with the BMC for a week in the city, Kangana Ranaut has left for her home. The actor announced that she is leaving Mumbai and yet again compared the city to PoK. Claiming that her analogy was bang on, the actor has written a tweet. Read on to know more.

Kangana, in her tweet, expressed that she was terrorised for days, and there was abuse targeted towards her. She even went on to claim that there were attempts to break her house after her office.

In her tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet below: With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

As per reports, Kangana was accompanied by sister Rangoli Chandel, left for the airport early morning from their Mumbai apartment. With the Y-category security and Mumbai Police, the actor was deported to the airport safely.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut yesterday met the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The meeting was following her feud with the BMC and Sanjay Raut. An alleged unauthorised part of Kangana’s office was demolished by the corporation last week.

