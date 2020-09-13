Kangana Ranaut To Meet Maharashtra Governor Today, Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut is currently surrounded by controversies left, right and centre. From news of her Mumbai office getting demolished to her controversial tweets, the Queen actress is making headlines day-in and day-out.

Now, amid rising tension between her and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, the actress plans to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday. It is believed that the actress wants to inform the governor about her ongoing tension with the state government before leaving Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to meet the governor at 4.30 pm on Sunday and expected to leave the city on September 14. Asked where she was headed, her team told IANS: “Owing to security protocol we cannot disclose details of her travel.”

The tension between Kangana Ranaut and the state government began after she made derogatory remarks about Mumbai, comparing the city with POK and calling the city’s police force a “sham”.

Following this, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reportedly said that the actress has “no right to stay” Mumbai. Just a few days after Kangana’s sarcastic exchange with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiated a demolition drive at her office building.

Meanwhile, Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9 with the Y-plus security provided to her by the Central government.

