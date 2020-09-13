The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee Show FINALLY Gets A Release Date?

It was back in September 2019 when Manoj Bajpayee came up with The Family Man and surprised everyone with the content. It released a month after the chaos stirred by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Sacred Games 2. Amid all the discussions of whether or not SG2 is worth the sequel, The Family Man silently accumulated a huge chunk of fans for itself.

Now, the sequel is ready for release, and it’s up to compete with Mirzapur 2. Not literally, but there surely are three kinds of people right now – those who are waiting for Mirzapur 2, those who are waiting for The Family Man 2 and the ones who are waiting for Pitchers Season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee has started dubbing for the show, and it’s been hinted various times that the show is going to release soon. But when? Well, sources close to LetsOTT have come up with what seems to be a probable release date for the show.

According to LetsOTT, “While an exact release date is unconfirmed, sources close to the show reveal that it is most likely either a December 24 or December 27 release.”

Manoj made his digital debut with ‘The Family Man’ last year. He plays a seemingly simple middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balancing his family life along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The action-drama series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK blended thrills and humour, which made it endearing.

Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast in season two of the series. The Family Man 2 also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

