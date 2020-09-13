The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee AKA Srikant Tiwari Has A Fresh Update For Fans

Actress Manoj Bajpayee has started dubbing for the second season of his hit web-series, The Family Man. The anticipation for The Family Man 2 has been high since the time the first season has premiered.

“Dubbing for THE FAMILY MAN 2,” Manoj tweeted, along with a picture of himself at the dubbing studio.

Manoj made his digital debut with “The Family Man” last year. He plays a seemingly simple middle-class man who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balancing his family life along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The action-drama series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK blended thrills and humour, which made it endearing.

Shooting for The Family Man 2 wrapped up earlier in March, and the team of the show celebrated with a big bash. They had started filming the new season in November last year.

Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast in season two of the series, which features Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Chris Evans Sharing His N*de Photo On Social Media Makes Fans Go Crazy, Mark Ruffalo Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube