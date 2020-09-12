Karan Tacker Backs Karan Johar In The Nepotism Debate: "I Don’t Know Why Is Anyone Answerable..."

Karan Tacker, who rose to prominence with Star Plus’ show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, was recently applauded for his performance in Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops. He has opened up about his friendship with Karan Johar and has made some legit points regarding nepotism in the industry.

Tacker also shared his thoughts about making a career in Bollywood coming from a TV background. He also agreed that at times TV actors are looked down upon.

On his bond with Karan Johar and other people from the fraternity, he said, “Our friendship is a good bond that I enjoy more than looking at them to get work. It’s nice to know people like them in the film fraternity, people who’re always there to guide you. Filmmaking is also a business when that part and even role wise things click, we would definitely collaborate.”

On Karan Johar being slammed in the debate of nepotism, Karan Tacker says, “I don’t know why is anyone answerable to anyone else for professional decisions they’re making in their own sphere. They’re smart people and know what’s better for their business. I don’t have any personal grudge against anyone.”

“You’ve to make sure that your career takes off in the right direction. But getting an audition itself is difficult. Coming from TV, you’re not invited to test for parts in big-ticket productions. Sometimes, the casting director tells you that the director isn’t looking for TV actors for his project. Unfortunately, TV actors are looked down upon,” says Karan Tacker.

