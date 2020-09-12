Sajid Khan #MeToo Controversy: Model Paula Further Accuses Him Saying, "He Kept His Hand On My Leg & Started Rubbing It"

Yesterday model Dimple Paul known by his stage name Paula made a shocking revelation against director Sajid Khan who is already accused of molesting women in the industry. The model posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account talking about the incident.

Paula shared the story on Instagram and captioned it, “Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!”

According to India.com, in a fresh interview with Beyond Bollywood, Dimple Paul aka Paula narrated the full story of what happened with Sajid Khan 10 years ago. She said, “He came and sat next to me. He asked me if I have a boyfriend and whether I have had sex. I was nervous and didn’t really know what to say. He told me that it’s an altogether different thing to have sex with a man. He told me that if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have won the pageant.”

Continuing further Paula added, “He kept his hand on my leg and started rubbing it. He said something like you know Jiah Khan stood in the same place where I stand now.”

She further stated that Sajid Khan took her to his bedroom, pulled her top and asked her to take it off. That’s when Dimple understood his intentions and ran out of his house. Paula concluded by saying that she doesn’t have her parents and doesn’t want any other girl to get trapped and go through the same.

Sajid Khan was first accused of #MeToo back in 2018.

