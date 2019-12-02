Housefull 5: Owing To #MeToo Allegations, Sajid Khan Out Of Akshay Kumar’s Next Part Too?

By now, the news of Housefull 5 being on the cards is known to one and all. In fact, producer Sajid Nadiadwala yesterday revealed that he doesn’t know about others, but Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh definitely are a part of the project. But will Sajid Khan be brought back? Looks like that’s not happening!

Last year, multiple women had accused Sajid Khan of #MeToo. Owing to the same, Sajid was removed from the post of director of Housefull 4, and Farhad Samji was roped in. Akshay Kumar was clearly not willing to work with Khan until he was given a clean chit, and that’s something that will continue even in the case of Housefull 5.

Although recent reports suggest that Sajid Khan has been in touch with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and is asking him to reconsider the decision, the makers will not be doing anything that will land them in trouble or any sort of controversy. A source close to Deccan Chronicle confirms the news as, “Considering his close relations with Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala may have reconsidered the decision to sack Sajid Khan if Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in the Housefull franchise and is Nadiadwala’s neighbor and buddy, allowed it. But Akshay won’t work with Sajid. Sajid Khan won’t return to direct Housefull 5.”

But then who will don the director seat? Farhad Samji again? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 which hit the theatres screens this Diwali received mixed response from the critics but struck the right chords with the audiences.

The movie was an reincarnation comedy and featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!