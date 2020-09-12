Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is making headlines for quite some time now. What started with the lead actor Parth Samthaan quitting the daily soap has now ended with the show itself going off-air. Erica Fernandes and Parth starrer show will be airing its last episode on October 3. The show enjoyed a run of close to two years and is now finally bidding adieu owing to low TRPs.

There had been no confirmed reports as to which show will be replacing Kasautii. But now looks like, we exactly know which show is going to air instead of Ekta Kapoor’s love saga.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the prime time slot will be taken by yet another show titled Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It will see Neil Bhatt of Gulaal fame in the lead role with Aishwarya Sharma and Aysha Singh opposite him. The show will be replacing Kasautii Zindagii Kay at 8 PM.

The portal further revealed that the show will be a love triangle and is a remake of Bengali Show Kusum Dola. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is being produced by Cockcrow & Shaika entertainment. This is the same production house behind the successful show Chhoti Sardarni.

Neil was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was launched amid much hype, but it failed to live up to the expectations of fans. The show definitely enjoys immense popularity online; however, the TRPs have constantly been low. We know it is going to be hard for the fans to bid goodbye to Prerna and Anurag’s love saga.

But, cheers to the new beginnings is all we would say. Are you looking forward to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

