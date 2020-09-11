After several rumours, it’s now final that Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay will soon go off-air. The show is expected to end on October 3, 2020. It has been almost 2 years since the Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan‘s starrer aired on Star Plus and people fell in love with them. Saying goodbye is going to be tough for all the fans.

As much as fans are finding it hard to say goodbye to KZK, the star cast is dealing with the same emotions. Koimoi spoke to actress Charvi Saraf, who plays Erica aka Prerna’s sister, Shivani. The actress spoke about the show’s abrupt ending, her marriage track and more.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay ending in October, Charvi Saraf said, “Kasautii 2 was believed to go on for years as it was one of the most popular and iconic shows on Indian tv right now, and there were many expectations from it which it did fulfil to an extent, so this abrupt ending came as a big shocker.”

Did she expect that suddenly the news of Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air would come forth? Charvi shared, “My marriage track was going on and a proper story was planned up for later. After the lockdown, many things changed in terms which might have not gone in the right way. The ending was certain but not so soon. The only thing I wished was a proper closure of the primary characters.”

Well, it is indeed going to be a hard goodbye for all the fans and the star cast of KZK!

