From The Family Man To Wakalaat From Home, A List Of Titles You Can Watch As Per Your Mood

What’s one thing that we absolutely hate as we sit for binge-watching? Picking a show or a movie, right? With a pool of shows and movies to pick from, it is certainly not easy to pick and choose. But fret not as we are here to put your mind at ease. For your different moods, Amazon Prime Video offers a number of shows to pick from. So from The Family Man to Wakaalat From Home, here’s a curated list of titles for each of your different moods. Pick and watch what you want!

In the mood for some laughs?

Is working from home along with the many lockdown restrictions bringing you down? Well, we feel you! Amazon Prime Video has a bucket full of rib-tickling shows and movies that will cheer you up in no time. These include hilarious new shows like Wakaalat From Home, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, One Mic Stand, Marvellous Mrs Maisel, to classics such as Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Office and Mr Bean to name a few. Watch any of them to lighten up your mood.

Action and adventure

If you are in a mood to watch some high-octane action shows and movies to get that adrenaline rush in your veins, you’re in for a delight. The recently released The Boys Season 2 and Nani and Sudheer Babu-starrer Telugu action-thriller V should definitely be on your list. If you’re looking for some classics though, the OTT platform has tons to choose from. Need any more recommendations? There’s Jumanji: The Next Level, Inception and Interstellar to name a few.

Time for some family drama?

“We Indians are like that only, drama or nothing”, said Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi, and rightly so. Never underestimate an Indian’s love for some good-old family drama, albeit, as a genre, and Prime Video has a lot to offer in the drama genre. Gulabo Sitabo, Panchayat, The Family Man, Bandish Bandits, are just a few recommendations.

Care for some thrills?

Don’t we all love horror and thriller shows? Acting in front of friends that we are brave enough to watch a horror movie but secretly wishing you’re not the one who has to switch off the lights in the end? We all have been there. From chilling horror movies to mind-numbing thriller flicks, Amazon has stocked up the list. CU Soon, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Pataal Lok are just some of the examples. The streaming service also offers films like The Conjuring, IT, Bloodshot and more to give you all the chills and thrills you were looking for.

Not just this, Amazon Prime Video offers a lot more and in multiple languages. So, get into your comfy PJs, grab your popcorn, and decide What’s your mood?

Must Read: Brahmastra LATEST Update! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Get Back To Work

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube