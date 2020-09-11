Netizens Demand To #CancelNetflix For Hyperse*ual Representation Of Children In Its Film ‘Cuties’

Netflix last month released a poster of a French film ‘Cuties’. Soon the streaming giant received a massive backlash for releasing the poster of the French film that showed the underage cast posing in a sexual manner. To which the streaming giant also apologized and removed the poster.

Now, there’s renewed criticism erupted on social media after a video came out showing a dance scene from the controversial film. The release of the video led to the hashtag #CancelNetflix trending on social media. Many critics demanded Netflix to remove the film which puts a spotlight on the underage girls’ provocative dance moves. They alleged that the film is an incognito child porn targeting paedophiles.

The French film ‘Cuties’ focuses on a group of 11-year-old girls who form a twerking dance group, much to the chagrin of one character’s very conservative Senegalese family. The film is touted to be a coming-of-age dramedy, based loosely on the experiences of writer and director Maïmouna Doucouré. The film, which also marks as her directorial debut, was originally premiered at Sundance film festival. And it was then Netflix acquired earlier this year.

Following the furore on social media, a petition on Change.org has been organised calling on Netflix customers to cancel their subscriptions over “Cuties”. As of this writing, it has garnered more than 600,000 signers.

Meanwhile, writer and director of the French film ‘Cuties’, which also goes by the name “Mignonnes”, Maïmouna Doucouré said that she has been receiving death threats after the controversy. She said to Deadline, “I received numerous attacks on my character from people who had not seen the film, who thought I was actually making a film that was apologetic about the hypersexualization of children. I also received numerous death threats.”

As reported by Fox Business, Netflix had earlier issued an apology statement that reads, We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film, which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

