Hombale Films, one of India’s leading production houses behind movies like KGF, Kantara, and Salaar, has unveiled a new poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 on the occasion of Rishab Shetty’s birthday. Considered one of the year’s most anticipated films, it is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

A Look Into The New Poster Of Kantara: Chapter 1

The makers of Kantara: Chapter 1 released the new poster announcing the completion of the shoot and also celebrating leading man Rishab Shetty’s birthday. The poster shows Shetty in a never-before-seen thrilling avatar, which has already generated significant buzz among the audience.

The makers took to social media to share the poster with a caption that read, “Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… #Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @arishabshettyofficial a divine and glorious birthday.”

“The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon… #KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025. @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @hombalegroup @chaluvegowda @b_ajaneesh @arvindskash @pragathirishabshetty @benglann @rajakrishnan_mr @kantarafilm #KantaraChapter1onOct2,” the caption further mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

What To Expect From Kantara: Chapter 1?

When Kantara released in 2022, it shifted the dynamic of Indian cinema. The movie emerged as the biggest sleeper hit of the year and set new standards for success. It earned both critical and commercial acclaim and became one of the biggest Pan-India hits. The movie also laid a strong foundation for its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1.

With the legacy of the first movie, Rishab Shetty’s dedication, and Hombale Films’ vision, the film is on its way to becoming another cinematic milestone. Hombale Films are leaving no stone unturned in taking the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece forward. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara Chapter-1 with national and international specialists, hiring over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3000 people.

The iconic sequence was filmed for 45 – 50 days in an entire town spanning 25 acres situated in the state’s terrain, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian Cinema. The new poster has further added to the excitement surrounding the prequel’s release. Fans can expect Kantara: Chapter 1 to take viewers to the origins of the legend that captivated millions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

When Is Kantara: Chapter 1 Releasing?

The movie will be released on October 2, 2025. It is part of Hombale Films’ promising lineup, which also includes Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Eleven: Who Should Consider Watching Naveen Chandra’s Crime Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News