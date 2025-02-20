Hombale Films’ highly anticipated movie, Kantara: Chapter 1, is set to deliver one of the most visually stunning war sequences ever filmed in Indian cinema. A source close to the production exclusively confirmed to KoiMoi that the film will feature an epic battle scene that promises to be spectacular.

The war sequence will be shot over 45 to 50 days in the rugged mountain region of Karnataka. Rishab Shetty, the lead actor and director of Kantara, will dedicate significant time and effort to ensuring the sequence’s success. The intense action will showcase not only the grandeur of the scale but also the intricate details that make the cinematic experience so immersive.

A source close to the production revealed, “Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 features one of the biggest war sequences ever filmed. Rishab Shetty will be dedicating over 45-50 days to shoot this intense portion in the mountain region of Karnataka, ensuring a grand and immersive cinematic experience. The team shot the sequence at a very remote location with a very basic facilities available around and also lived there for a month.”

The breathtaking landscapes of Karnataka’s mountains will provide a dramatic backdrop for the battle, which is expected to raise the stakes for the characters involved and elevate the emotional depth of the narrative. With Shetty’s vision and dedication, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be a cinematic masterpiece, combining action, emotion, and breathtaking visuals.

Moreover, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be a large-scale film that will undoubtedly elevate the standards of Indian cinema. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, and the buzz continues to grow with each new update. While Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films, such as Kantara: Chapter 1, which will be released on 2nd October 2025, Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.

