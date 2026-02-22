The journey of Jai Hanuman has officially begun, with a grand muhurat puja. The makers chose a powerful location to mark the moment. The film was launched with a grand muhurat ceremony at Anjanadri Betta, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The spiritual setting added to the scale and emotion around the project.

Jai Hanuman is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2024 action-adventure film Hanu-Man, led by Teja Sajja. The film brings together producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and the team from Mythri Movie Makers, including Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Rishab Shetty Marks The Beginning Of Jai Hanuman

Hanu-Man ended with a glimpse of Lord Hanuman, setting the stage for the sequel and sparking massive excitement among fans about what was coming next. As Jai Hanuman now moves into production, the focus once again shifts to National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, who will be seen portraying Lord Hanuman in the sequel. Rishab Shetty attended the muhurat puja to mark the beginning of the film’s shoot. Actor Teja Sajja, who led Hanu-Man, was also present at the auspicious ceremony, making it a significant moment for the franchise as it moves into its next chapter.

Makers Aim For Large-Scale Spectacle

With Bhushan Kumar collaborating closely with Mythri Movie Makers, Jai Hanuman is envisioned as a large-scale cinematic spectacle. The film is being mounted with expansive production values and advanced technology to do justice to the scale and reverence the story demands.

Jai Hanuman is envisioned as a tribute to one of the most revered figures in Indian culture, celebrating faith, courage, and strength in a way that resonates with audiences across the country.

