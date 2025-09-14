Teja Sajja has become the talk of the town again because of his new movie Mirai. The film hit the theaters on September 12, 2025, and early indicators suggest that it is going down well with its audiences. After HanuMan stood in the limelight, expectations were high, and Mirai appears to be fulfilling them. Fans are already talking about how the new film compares to Teja’s earlier hit.

IMDb Ratings: Mirai vs HanuMan

Looking at IMDb, the numbers show an interesting trend. Mirai currently has a rating of 8.4 out of 10 with 1.6K votes. On the other hand, HanuMan has a 7.7 out of 10 rating but with over 30K votes.

While HanuMan has more votes because it has been out longer, Mirai is already scoring higher on average. That goes to say that the audience is really impressed with Teja’s latest act. However, such numbers change with time as the Mirai keeps running in theaters.

Streaming Plans

For those who want to rewatch HanuMan, it is available on JioHotstar and ZEE5 (Z5). As for Mirai, the OTT rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. The movie will start streaming online after completing its 8-week theatrical run.

Check out the trailer of HanuMan movie below:

More About Mirai & HanuMan

HanuMan was Teja Sajja’s earlier blockbuster, known for its superhero theme and mass appeal. Prasanth Varma directed the movie, which was released on January 12, 2024. While Teja shone in the lead, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and Raj Deepak Shetty appeared among others.

According to sacnilk, the movie earned around 295 crores in worldwide collection. The film follows the story of Hanumanthu who gains the powers of Hanuman to protect the people of Anjanadri from the evil forces.

In contrast, Karthik Gattamneni has directed the Mirai. It also has Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of Vedha who is ready to sacrifice his life to protect the nine scriptures from the Mahabir Lama, also known as The Black Sword.

With Mirai already earning praise and performing well at the box office, it looks like Teja is cementing his place as one of Telugu cinema’s most versatile young actors.

Check out the trailer of Mirai below:

