Teja Sajja’s latest mythological action film Mirai has just begun its theatrical run and has received a positive response from the audience. The release also hinted at a possible sequel titled Mirai Jaithraya. Fans are all set to watch what direction the makers are going to take the story. Fueling the buzz further, a trade analyst recently gave his perspective on Prabhas’ character in the sequel.

Prabhas’ Role in Mirai Sequel

Fans who have watched Mirai noticed Prabhas’ voiceover in the opening sequence of the film. Many even designed Rebel Star posters of him as Lord Ram and shared them widely on social media. While his presence in the movie was limited to just the voiceover, that small touch was enough to spark big conversations.

Talking about the future, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared his thoughts in a chat with Indiatimes. He said, “This is the type of film that has the potential to lend itself to a sequel or a larger universe. As such, a second part is on the cards.”

Bala also hinted at something fans would love to hear. “Prabhas has a good equation with the makers of the film. He could definitely feature in a sequel to Mirai. A cameo, at the very least, is a possibility,” he added.

The idea of Prabhas stepping into the Mirai universe has left fans excited. With his massive stardom and past success in mythological roles, his presence could add a whole new dimension to the story.

What Lies Ahead for Mirai

The first part has set a solid base with its blend of mythology, action, and modern storytelling. The makers have already teased the possibility of a sequel titled Mirai Jaithraya. Rana Daggubati’s post-credit appearance also generated excitement for the sequel.

#Mirai is a cinematic masterpiece of 2025. The story flows beautifully, and the emotions are real and relatable. Lord Ram is portrayed respectfully and with dignity. The villain leaves a strong impact with his presence and dialogue delivery. The VFX is seamless, enhancing… pic.twitter.com/D9VQyAeH2n — Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) September 12, 2025

If Prabhas indeed becomes a part of the cast, it might take the franchise to new heights and open it up as a universe. For now, fans are enjoying Teja Sajja’s grand outing while keeping a close eye on every update.

