Teja Sajja’s latest film, Mirai, finally hit theaters on September 12, 2025, and is getting positive reviews and reactions everywhere. Viewers are loving the film and calling it a beautiful spectacle. However, many fans were left confused about Prabhas’ rumored role in the movie.

A digital image of Prabhas was recently circulated on the internet, with some netizens claiming that the Rebel star is part of Mirai. In this article, we will decode the truth behind the photo, which is marked as a ‘leak’ from the superhero movie.

The best frame u could never see in Indian cinema industry #Prabhas as Ram unreal aura❤️‍🔥🧎‍♂️

Separate industry Rebelwood neh naduputhunnadu ayya #MiraiOnSep12Th #Mirai #tejasajja pic.twitter.com/PZEusV70FH — Strange Reddy👾🐼 (@_Prafultweets_) September 11, 2025

Does Prabhas Appear In Teja Sajja’s Mirai?

Despite claims on the internet, after watching the film, we can confirm that Prabhas does not physically appear in the movie. The screenshots shared on the internet are not real, and the megastar is not part of Mirai as it is being portrayed online.

As Lord Ram plays a major role in the movie, the screenshot led to the belief that Prabhas could be portraying the role of Lord Ram, but there is no truth in this. The rumor of the Rebel star’s role in Mirai ignited after the recent tweet from Teja Sajja, in which the actor mentioned the beginning of the movie as ‘REBELLIOUS SURPRISE’ and thanked Prabhas for making the film special.

#Mirai is all yours in few hours 🙂 Eternal gratitude to our BIG-HEARTED

SRI #Prabhas garu for making it so special 🙏🏻 Don’t miss the REBELLIOUS SURPRISE right at the beginning 🤍 — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) September 11, 2025

What Is Prabhas’ Actual Role In Teja Sajja’s Mirai?

In reality, Prabhas only has a voiceover at the beginning of the film, even though there is no physical appearance. The voice-over is basically the narration of the story and sets the initial plot of Mirai. The voice of the Rebel star adds more depth to the narrative, making it more thrilling to watch from the beginning.

Those who have watched the film loved Prabhas’ voice in the narrative style. The Baahubali actor is also given special thanks at the opening and end credits of Mirai.

