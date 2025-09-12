Anupama Parameswaran is once again back on the big screen with her latest release as Kishkindhapuri. The movie brings a horror drama to the audience, along with Sai Srinivas being part of it. The film already has significant buzz among the viewers, but many are waiting for the reviews of the Kishkindhapuri. In this article, let’s have a look at the Twitter (X) reviews by the audience on Anupama Parameswaran‘s latest horror flick.

Kishkindhapuri Horror Drama Is Loved By The Audience

After watching the film, the audience started sharing their reactions on the Twitter (X) platform. A user marked the film as a blockbuster and gave it 3.5/5 star ratings. The cinema viewer talked about the twists and turns in the second half of the film and praised Anupama’s acting, which made everything worth watching.

First half music konni ghost scenes super unay second half ayte arachakam twist and turns story hero heroine acting over all worth to to watch #Kishkindhapuri My rating – 3.5/5 blockbuster #KishkindhapuriReview pic.twitter.com/ZAfIjApO1o — Prabhas Anwar (@Prabhas_Anwar5) September 12, 2025

Another user also shared a similar reaction to the horror film and loved the movie’s climax. The viewer applauded for the movie’s villain and got goosebumps during the ending fighting sequence.

2nd half lo twists nonstop 🔥 climax lo Sai Srinivas mass screen presence peaks asalu 💥 villain performance next level 👊 👌 Climax fight ki goosebumps vachay#Kishkindhapuri https://t.co/pEcE5iRDLS — ntrfan77997 (@ntrfan__45) September 12, 2025

Another fan marked the Telugu film as a solid horror thriller, and how it keeps you on the edge of your seat during the entire film. The viewer appreciated the acting work of Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran for their brilliant role in the movie.

Happened to watch #Kishkindhapuri and what a solid horror thriller in Telugu cinema after a very long time. I was on the edge of my seat for most of the film, @Koushik_psk this success belongs to you mama 👌🏽 @BSaiSreenivas Garu & @anupamahere Garu are brilliant in their roles.… pic.twitter.com/Ylte7SC19d — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) September 12, 2025

A cinephile hailed the film as the perfect horror suspense movie in recent days and rated it 3.5/5. The viewer loved the performance and the screenplay, and eventually enjoyed the movie on the big screen.

Completed my #Kishkindhapuri show ❤️ Overall movie Superr theatre lo chudalsina movie bellam anna performance super screen presence Superr corect movie padindi ah cutout ki villain acting super ga vundi 🔥 perfect horror suspense movie recent days ❤️🔥 3.5/5 ⭐ — ᴎiꟻ🔱 (@urs_abhinav) September 12, 2025

More Fan Reactions On X

Twists tho thrilling ride… action tho mass treat… performances tho perfect balance 👌 Overall ga movie bagundi 👏 #Kishkindhapuri https://t.co/81gMoP8wlH — Namma Upendra ❤️ (@Environment574) September 12, 2025

2nd half lo story turning points audience ni shock chesayi 🤯 Bellamkonda heroism climax lo top gear lo undi 💥

Nachchindi naku movie

#Kishkindhapuri https://t.co/9UxLnIXUqC — allhailtigerrr (@allhailtigerrr) September 12, 2025

Anupama Parameswaran’s Kishkindhapuri: Final verdict

With the reactions on the internet, it’s clear that the movie is indeed a great one to watch. If you are a fan of horror cinema, then Kishkindhapuri will be a treat and give you an unforgettable experience. Now, it remains to see how the Telugu film will perform at the box office and how much earnings it will be able to generate following positive reactions on the internet.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Mirai X Review: “Unique, Engaging” To “Average 2nd Half” – Teja Sajja’s Biggie Fails To Satisfy The Audience Completely?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News