Mirai has opened to a good crowd in the theaters. The film starts with the backstory of Mirai and audiences are explained what is Mirai and how is Mirai formed. The premise of good vs evil is also established in the first 10 minutes very clearly. The film tries to create a world of mythological stories and folklore.

The storytelling is elevated with a brilliant background score and Teja Sajja looks phenomenal in his entry scene. The film has been travelling to a lot of places to save the evil take over a holy scripture that might end all the good in the society if it is wrongfully used! The scripture is magical and has unmatched powers. The entire chase is between the good souls and leader of the bad soul for the magical scriptures – with one party protecting it and other trying to steal it.

Within 30 minutes the crowd erupts in laughter with an unannounced Baahubali reference. Such a clever tribute to the OG pan India film. However while I enjoyed this giggle, there are three distinct reasons keeping me hooked to Mirai.

The Mother Goddess

Shriya Saran plays the mother goddess. She looks so powerful on screen that I am waiting for her glimpses. She, in fact, leads the story towards the actual premise very effectively in the first 10 minutes before she ghosts the frame. And I am missing her honestly.

The Story – Very Intriguing

The premise of this mythological tale is travelling through places but this story of one major supreme power divided into 9 scriptures is mostly very similar. Just like the horcruxes, just like the infinity stones but the treatment and the nuisances makes this one equally intriguing. Obviously good will win over evil but the the road it travels paves an interesting path for this journey.

No Love Story, No Focus Shift

The film has a very little to no trace of a love story between the two leads. They are more of a guide and friends to each other. However there is a scene of two that hints at a love story but it nowhere takes over keeping the film too focused to unfold the mythological folklore. Intrigued to see how will the second half lead and travel through the layers!

