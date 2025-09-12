Teja Sajja’s Mirai has managed to create a good impact at the ticket window with its advance ticket sales on the ticket booking app BookMyShow. The advance booking commenced on September 9, and the film maintained a good hold at the ticket window.
7th Best Telugu Pre Sales
The film managed to register seventh-best pre-sales for a Telugu film on BMS in 2025. It surpassed Thandel’s 155K pre-sales on BMS to claim the seventh spot. However, it stayed below Daaku Maharaaj’s 235K presales.
Mirai Box Office Pre-Sales
Mirai managed to register a pre-sales of 194K on BMS. While it took a jump of almost 673% from say 1 of advance sales to day 2, it jumped by more than 80% from day 2 to day 3.
Check out the top 10 pre-sales of Tollywood films on BMS in 2025.
- Game Changer: 815K
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K
- HIT 3: 336K
- Kingdom: 268K
- Daaku Maharaaj: 235K
- Mirai: 194K
- Thandel: 155K
- Kuberaa: 146K
- Mad Square: 116K
Mirai Ticket Pre-Sales Summary
Here is the advance ticket sales summary of the film on BMS.
- September 9: 8.42K
- September 10: 65.06K
- September 11: 120.74K
Total: 194.22K
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
