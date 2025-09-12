Teja Sajja’s Mirai has managed to create a good impact at the ticket window with its advance ticket sales on the ticket booking app BookMyShow. The advance booking commenced on September 9, and the film maintained a good hold at the ticket window.

7th Best Telugu Pre Sales

The film managed to register seventh-best pre-sales for a Telugu film on BMS in 2025. It surpassed Thandel’s 155K pre-sales on BMS to claim the seventh spot. However, it stayed below Daaku Maharaaj’s 235K presales.

Mirai Box Office Pre-Sales

Mirai managed to register a pre-sales of 194K on BMS. While it took a jump of almost 673% from say 1 of advance sales to day 2, it jumped by more than 80% from day 2 to day 3.

Check out the top 10 pre-sales of Tollywood films on BMS in 2025.

Game Changer: 815K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 503K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 442K HIT 3: 336K Kingdom: 268K Daaku Maharaaj: 235K Mirai: 194K Thandel: 155K Kuberaa: 146K Mad Square: 116K

Mirai Ticket Pre-Sales Summary

Here is the advance ticket sales summary of the film on BMS.

September 9: 8.42K

September 10: 65.06K

September 11: 120.74K

Total: 194.22K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mehar Box Office Day 7: Raj Kundra’s Debut Film Recovers Only 16.4% Of Its Entire Budget – Tough Road Ahead!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News