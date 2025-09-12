Raj Kundra’s Punjabi debut, Mehar, has almost crashed at the box office. Most of this failure can be attributed to the floods in many parts of Punjab, but the film has crumbled in its number game disastrously, with very minimal budget recovery at the box office in one week.

Missing Milestones Since Day 1

The film has not touched any major milestone since day 1. It missed entering the top 10 debuts of in Punjabi in 2025 with a collection of only 26 lakh on day 1.

Mehar Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, September 11, Mehar managed to earn only 8 lakh at the box office. However, this is a 300% increase from the previous day, which brought only 2 lakh at the box office. In one week, the film has not been able to cross the 1 crore mark at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra’s film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 26 lakh

Day 2: 20 lakh

Day 3: 14 lakh

Day 4: 7 lakh

Day 5: 5 lakh

Day 6: 2 lakh

Day 7: 8 lakh

Total: 82 lakh

Mehar Budget & Recovery

Mehar is mounted on a limited budget of a reported 4 crore at the box office and in one week, Geeta Basra and Raj Kundra’s film managed to recover only 16.4% of its entire budget. Looking at the pace of the film, despite the 300% jump, entire budget recovery looks very tough for the film.

About Mehar

Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film stars Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra in the lead role and is currently rated 9.7 on IMDb. The official synopsis for the film says, “A father’s silent struggle for dignity becomes a powerful journey of second chances, as Karamjit navigates life’s challenges in his Punjab village to reunite his family.”

