Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, made headlines in 2021 when he was accused of filming and distributing adult films via apps. Two years later, he is back in the headlines for his acting debut with his film UT 69. Scroll down to know more.

Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, the movie takes a satirical approach to real-life events during Kundra’s incarceration at Arthur Road jail. It’s scheduled for a theatrical release on November 3. As the film is gearing up for its release, Kundra opened up about the humiliation he experienced during the two-month he was in jail, providing insights into his living conditions and his emotional strain.

As reported by Indian Express, Raj Kundra expressed, “It’s humiliating because they strip you down completely in front of everyone. They check your bum to see if you are carrying any narcotics. So, you feel like you have lost all your dignity. You feel like you have gone through so much, and now here also, they are stripping you down. Media was already doing that, and now this also happened. I felt disheartened and hurt. You don’t get proper food or sleep, and people were talking lecherously about me and Shilpa.”

Shilpa Shetty’s spouse proceeded to illuminate the crowded living conditions in the prison, stating that he couldn’t fathom why he had not been assigned to the barracks typically reserved for so-called celebrities. Instead, he found himself in a common barrack, but he harbored no complaints about that. He pointed out that staying in the celebrity barracks didn’t grant VIP treatment; it was simply a matter of fewer occupants, with only five individuals residing there. In contrast, the common barracks were overcrowded, accommodating 250 people in a space designed for just 50.

Raj Kundra disclosed his emotional struggles during his time in prison. He revealed reaching a breaking point to the extent that he considered ending things while he was inside. He refrained from using a specific word but described feeling trapped in a situation marked by immense humiliation and damage to his reputation. Due to his actions, the media relentlessly pursued his wife, children, and parents, which caused him considerable pain. He acknowledged his awareness of the developments outside but expressed a sense of powerlessness. Nonetheless, he maintained the belief that this was merely a challenging phase, reminding himself that he knew the truth, and it would eventually be revealed.

