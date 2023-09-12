Shilpa Shetty is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Sukhee’, and she’s one of the most successful mothers in Bollywood. The actress never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances and is known for her fit figure and strict workout regime among fans on social media. On to the series of new events, Shilpa recently appeared on a podcast show and spoke about never getting an actor’s tag in Bollywood and how none of the bigger banners offered her films. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shilpa enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 30 million followers on Instagram. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle on the platform while giving a glimpse of her cute kids – Viaan and Samisha.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa Shetty spoke about never getting an actor’s tag in the industry and said, “I never got the tag of an actor. I always got relegated or rather typecast into being just a glamorous actor, which is also a great niche to have because today I can proudly say that I can do this (pointing towards the poster of her upcoming film Sukhee), but can you become glamorous? Being glamorous is aspirational and it’s ok as long as you can carve your niche. I can say proudly that I picked from whatever was offered to me and I survived.”

Talking about surviving a career on songs, the Sukhee actress said, “I have had a long career with so many lows that I used to wonder, ‘Why didn’t I get offered this role or why was I never offered a film with big banners?’ Whatever I have achieved is by working in small films with big actors. I did small characters and no matter whether my films worked or not, all my songs were hits. I am surviving because of my songs.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sukhee’ releases on September 22nd, 2023 and stars Kusha Kapila and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

