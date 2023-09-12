Ever since Welcome 3 was announced, fans waited with bated breath to learn about the whole cast of the film. But later what left everyone surprised was when everyone got to know that it won’t cast the most-loved actors Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor as ‘Uday Shetty and ‘Majnu Bhai’ respectively. While a lot has already been said and written about their absence, a few reports suggested that they decided to exit due to creative differences and monetary reasons. However, amid all the rumours, the veteran actor has reacted to the same.

Earlier, a media report suggested that they also payments were delayed and even TDS was not paid, following which both the actors suffered financial losses. Later it was said that there was a big showdown with Patekar because of producer Firoz’s unprofessional behaviour.

Recently, Nana Patekar appeared at his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ trailer launch. At the event, the actor broke his silence on being dropped out of the Welcome 3 which is now officially titled as Welcome To The Jungle. A couple of days back, the official announcement was made that went viral on web in no time. Now for the first time, he has reacted to the same and expressed what he feels why makers didn’t approach him to return as Uday Shetty.

At the trailer launch, Nana Patekar told the media, “Maybe I have become too old and jaded and that’s why they didn’t cast me for Welcome 3. Maybe, the makers of The Vaccine War don’t feel the same about me and that’s why they have roped me in. It’s that simple.”

Later talking about his absence from the industry from past some time, “The industry will never shut its door on you if you want to do good work. People will keep coming to you and offer you parts if you want to keep working hard. You need to know if you want to do a role.” Adding “I look at every film as my first and last chance. Everyone gets a chance, it’s up to them whether you want to do it or not.”

