From the past few days, Bollywood’s one of the most loved films, Welcome is making headlines for its third instalment. Earlier, it was Suniel Shetty, who put all the rumours to rest and confirmed that Welcome 3 is being made with Akshay Kumar, bringing excitement and curiosity amongst the fans. However later it was reported that former actors – Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar – won’t be continuing with the third instalment, but Sanjay Dutt has been brought on board. Scroll down for details.

Earlier media reports were abuzz that the veteran actor decided to walk out of the third Installment due to the monetary issues and high demand in their fees. However, the latest report suggests otherwise. Reportedly, both the actors quit the movie due to misbehaviour with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest media report states that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar moved on after their payments were delayed and they were not even paid TDS. A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “Apparently, the production was mismanaged, payments were delayed and even TDS was not paid leading to financial losses for not just Kapoor but other actors and technicians as well. It is said that there was a huge showdown with Nana Patekar also because of Firoz’s unprofessional behaviour.”

While there’s no confirmation on the same, it is being said Welcome 3, which is titled as Welcome To The Jungle, will see Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reuniting but not reprising Uday and Majnu’s role.

Recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala shared the official poster of ‘Welcome To Jungle’ and announced the release date.

Meanwhile, this morning we told you, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon will be reuniting for Welcome 3 setting the big screens on fire once again.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s exit from Welcome 3? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ramayana: Yash & Ranbir Kapoor Come Together To Undergo Multiple Look Tests, No Actresses Approached For The Role Of Goddess Sita

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News