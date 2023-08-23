Finally, we did it! After a long wait, India’s Chandrayaan 3 made a soft landing on the moon, a while back. While all eyes across the globe were on the TV, Indians have been waiting with bated breath and glued to their TV sets to witness the history with their own eyes. Soon after the big event took place, who’s who of the film fraternity took to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to one of the biggest achieving. Right from Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan and from Jr NTR to Chiranjeevi Indian film industry members are feeling proud like any other Indian.

Akshay Kumar: “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3”

Shah Rukh Khan: “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully. soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3”

Suniel Shetty: “Chandrayaan 3 just dropped the mic on the moon’s surface — One small step for @isro, one giant ‘lunar leap’ for India! Heart swelling with Pride. From gazing at #Chandamama with wonder since our childhood days, to now witnessing our very own moon mission triumph, the journey has been out of this world! Kudos to the entire ISRO team for scripting history and reminding us that no dream is too big! Let’s keep reaching for the stars… #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #ProudIndian #MoonMissionSuccess #ChandamamaFeels.”

Jr NTR: “My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India.”

Chiranjeevi: “An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come. Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off! #IndiasMoonShot #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander #MERABHARATMAHAAN”

Anil Kapoor: “What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt! @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing”

Sanjay Dutt: Another giant leap for India! Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the lunar surface, marking a monumental achievement for our space exploration journey. Congratulations to @isro and the entire team! Jai Hind #Chandrayaan3.”

Vivek Oberoi: “#Chandrayaan3 Not luck nor magic, but sheer determination achieves victory! After 77 years of independence one country has only managed to put a moon on their flag while the other has put their flag on the moon! This is the difference between choosing peace and progress VS terrorism and violence. Salute to the incredible team at @isro and the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Bharat mata ki jai. Scrolling through my feed everywhere, I am filled with joy to see Indians everywhere celebrating and cheering on the team and #chandrayaan3, this is the true unity of our country, yet another reason to be a proud indian today!”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav: “What an extraordinary moment! Heartiest congratulations to all Indians on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 Immense gratitude to ISRO for their dedication & brilliance in making this historic achievement possible.”

Team Koimoi sends heartiest congratulation to the ISRO team on the big success of Chandryaan 3.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

