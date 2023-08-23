Brace yourself, a tsunami is coming! It wasn’t long ago when Shah Rukh Khan ended the dry-run for Bollywood at the box office with his blockbuster ‘Pathaan’. Now, all eyes are on his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ which has already ignited a frenzy among fans with its intriguing trailer, breathtaking posters, and feet-tapping songs. Adding to the high anticipation, the advance bookings for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer are now open in India, the USA, UAE, Oman, Australia and Germany with more countries in line to follow.

It’s not every day that an average Indian decides to wake up at 6 am to watch a movie in the theatre. But to celebrate the phenomenon called ‘Pathaan’, the average Indian was up in arms to flock to theatres even in the wee hours and that’s the kind of fan following King Khan has generated over the years. Once again, fans are all set for the ‘Jawan’ wave, with some, mostly office-goers, reaching out for tickets for morning shows.

A Bihar Film Exhibitor, Vishek Chauhan claimed that he has been ‘getting inquiries and requests for #Jawan 6am shows.’ Furthermore, he said that considering the current wave of inquiries related to Jawan shows, a ‘Boxoffice #tsunami is on its way.’

“#Jawan.. Since we played 6 am shows for #Pathaan I have already started getting inquiries and requests for #Jawan 6 am shows and to open advances at the earliest..The inquiries are indicating that a Boxoffice #tsunami is on its way.. This @iamsrk starrer is super hot.. @Atlee_dir,” the tweet read.

#Jawan.. Since we played 6am shows for #Pathaan I have already started getting inquiries and requests for #Jawan 6am shows and to open advances at the earliest..The inquiries are indicating that a Boxoffice #tsunami is on its way..This @iamsrk starrer is super hot..@Atlee_dir — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) August 23, 2023

According to reports, Jawan is set for a tremendous opening day. The movie is set to release in theatres on 7 September and the bookings have already started overflowing. Jawan has been directed by Atlee and also stars lady superstar Nayanthara. The film will also see cameos from Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Have you booked your tickets for the upcoming blockbuster? Let us know in the comment section below.

