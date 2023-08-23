India has been grabbing headlines for Chandrayaan 3. Now, the news has gained attention from X (Formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk after the cost spent on the Chandrayaan mission was compared to that of Christopher Nolan’s film Interstellar’s budget. For the unversed, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to make history today, as its third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3’s lander module (LM), will make an attempt to land on the lunar surface at approximately 18.04 hours IST.

Amidst all the celebration, anxiousness, and excitement, some people on the internet said that the mission to the moon by India is way cheaper than many Hollywood films. In fact, the salaries of the scientists who worked on the project is way less than the fees stars earn for their films.

In a Twitter post, a Twitter page named Newsthink made the comparison saying, “Kinda crazy when you realize India’s budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M).” The tweet, which got 19.3 K likes and 1.3 M views, got viral when Twitter CEO Elon Musk congratulated India on achieving this ft and wrote, “Good for India.” He also made an Indian flag emoji along with his reply.

Netizens could not hold their excitement with this global validation. A user wrote, “That’s insane. I love entertainment, and Interstellar is one of my favourite movies, but humanity should spend way less money entertaining ourselves and way more money exploring and trying to understand the nature of our universe.” Another post said, “Well, India spent $75 million in INR ₹6.15 billion. If The currency exchanges were equal, it is still more than 6 billion cost. It’s likely that by 2075 both currencies will be around equal. INR 615 crore is a very big amount in India.” A third tweet read, “Indians are known to do things in the most efficient and affordable manner. Kudos to all. Hoping for success.”

A Twitter user pointed out how stars are paid outrageously and wrote, “Yes Indian Engineers and Scientists of ISRO made it under Government salary which is too less as compared to these Hollywood stars.”

Some even took sarcastic digs at Christopher Nolan’s film as one wrote, “Interstellar went to another galaxy, chandrayaan went to the moon.” Another troll replied, “Yeah, but in interstellar they went through a wormhole near saturn(?) and in intergalactic space. Seems pretty cheap to me.”

We’ve saved the best reaction for the last. Obviously, we talk about Indian achievements, and Akshay Kumar does not find a mention is next to impossible. A user reacted with an AK meme with his dialogue from the film Mission Mangal.

