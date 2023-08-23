Robert Pattinson is a well-known star across the globe thanks to his performances as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. Since then, the English actor has essayed many more roles – including Batman, and made the headlines for many reasons, including his love life. But did you know he was once actively being pursued to join The Church of Scientology?

As per old reports, following his breakup with Kristen Stewart, the then 26-year-old actor was approached by a Hollywood actress to join her sect and even visited his home for the same. Read on to know about it all.

As reported by Hollywood Life in August 2012, the National Enquirer had then reported that The Church of Scientology was looking for a new celebrity to become the face of Scientology. The reason for wanting Robert Pattinson to be the new frontman was owing to Tom Cruise – who was and is still one of the most well-known church members, embarrassing them with his then-recent divorce from actress Katie Holmes.

The site quotes a Scientology follower saying, “Robert Pattinson’s young, he’s talented and he’s got a lot of money. Rob’s like a young Tom Cruise. He would appeal to younger people in a way that older celebrities, such as Cruise and John Travolta, might not.” According to reports, late actress Kirstie Alley intended to have Rob join the sect and reportedly even showed up at his home to plead her case.

A source revealed, “I didn’t get a good look at the driver except that I noticed that the person had a lot of hair — so it was probably female.”

Do you think Robert Pattinson would have been a successful replacement for The Church of Scientology instead of Tom Cruise?

