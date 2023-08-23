Brad Pitt is known for his polite behaviour with his co-stars, but as an actor, he had to do characters who were abusive on-screen and towards children, and once in his film ‘The Tree of Life’, he had to play such a role which reportedly left the young actors working alongside him traumatised. But the Hollywood heartthrob made sure to comfort them from time to time.

The film was released in 2011 with powerful actors, including Brad, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain, with child actors Hunter McCracken, Laramie Eppler and Tye Sheridan. For the unversed, Brad’s father, William, was a disciplinarian as the actor, and the makeup artist Jean Black revealed that his character in the film was very much like his father in real life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Esquire via FandomWire, Brad Pitt’s portrayal of an abusive father in The Tree of Life was quite difficult for him. Jean Black had said, “Brad’s dad is definitely the powerhouse in that family. Jane’s this wonderful spirit, and Bill is a man of few words, but when he talks, you’re like, Uh huh. Conscious or not, Brad’s performance in Tree of Life was the reincarnation of his dad in that way.”

Black further opened up about how Brad Pitt found it hard to portray the character and would demonstrate his caring side in between shots towards his young co-stars. The makeup artist said, “It was really difficult for him because he had to be very tough with those children. They weren’t actors. They’d never done anything like that, and so much of the movie was unscripted. Brad had to be mean to them, and that’s not the way he is with children. He made a point of doing things in between scenes to show how he felt about them. But they were terrified of him.”

Brad Pitt was in a long-term relationship with Angelina Jolie and have six children when the couple got divorced in 2016. There had been several reports of him being an abusive father all over the media. There were even allegations that he tried to choke one of his kids. However, he does regret being under the influence of alcohol while being in the relationship.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Post Avengers 6, Marvel To Recast Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America & Other OG Avengers; Kevin Feige Is Copying DC’s Plan By Soft-Rebooting The MCU Like The Flash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News